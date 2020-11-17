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The Man who Discovered the Mysterious Power of Spiraling Water
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672 views • November 17, 2020
The topic of this 2008 documentary is more significant than it might appear. What's the big deal about water? The answer is that water is perhaps the most important substance on earth. It profoundly impacts our health, our mental processes, and even our sources of power and energy. Viktor Schauberger's experiments on anti-gravity and free-energy devices are startling. He performed these experiments in the 1940s, but his ideas still seem futuristic today. 2016 Apr 25 - Source: wocomoDOCS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXPrLGUGZsw
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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