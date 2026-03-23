Complete failure of AD in Tel Aviv to counter the Iranian missiles

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Complete failure of the air defenses in Tel Aviv to counter the Iranian missiles.
@NAYA
Adding, from a photo:
A supermarket in Iran has posted a handwritten sign on its door:
"No worries, if you need something, take it. After the war, bring the money."
The people of Iran are under bombardment, under sanctions, under economic collapse, and they are feeding each other.
Adding, from a few hours ago:
⚡️Explosions again at King Salman Air Base in Saudi Arabia.