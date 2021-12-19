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The Great Climate Change Swindle
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52 views • December 19, 2021
Distill it down to this - the Earth's climate is controlled by the sun. More sun activity the temperature goes up; less activity the temperature falls. This has been going on for centuries. Learn how many so called climate "activists" and scam artists have turned this into a cash cow that keeps on giving.
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