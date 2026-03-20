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Prof. Mearsheimer: "The mightiest naval force on the planet cannot open the strait by itself. That tells you how much trouble we're in."
This war was planned by people who care about Israeli security not American security. And now America pays the price with no exit strategy.
Source @Real World News
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