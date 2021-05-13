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Rand Paul Exposes Dr Fauci's Warcrimes In Sentate Hearing
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41 views • May 13, 2021
Senator Rand Paul lays out the case that Dr Fauci was funding and authorized gain of function research he knew was being shared with China.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c2f32610f9e249570a6f5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c2f32610f9e249570a6f5
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