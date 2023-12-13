Hunter Biden: "My father was not financially involved in my business…"

REMINDER: The ‘Big Guy’ always got 10%.

Also today:

The House of Representatives passed a resolution authorizing further investigation into the impeachment of Joe Biden.

Adding:

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, refused to extend the work of both chambers of Congress for a week. (only 1 more day until House recess)

Johnson reportedly refused to back the Senate Democratic leader's call for a one-week extension of both houses of Congress to pass additional funding before Christmas.

The White House called this decision a rejection of steps vital to US national security.

This is interesting, so adding:

Russia jams high-precision American weapons in Ukraine - US General

American precision weapons helped Ukraine achieve some tactical advantage, but it was undermined by Russian jamming systems, Defense One quoted US Army General Antonio Aguto as saying. He noted the flexibility of the Russian army and emphasized that the Pentagon needs to improve its weapons.

According to leaked Washington documents, Russia is jamming GPS-guided missiles handed over to Kiev at a distance of up to 25 km. Ukrainian soldiers have reported that Russian troops frequently ground their drones and may also cause problems with Starlink satellite internet service.