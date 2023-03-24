Create New Account
Examining Effective Altruism: Part VI - Rounding the News
Published 18 hours ago

Liam Sturgess returns with the next instalment of the "Examining Effective Altruism" series, exploring how the rise and fall of FTX helped kick off this ongoing global banking transition.


Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencymathematicsfederal reservensacryptobankingintelligencemathnational security agencymassachusetts institute of technologycentral bank digital currencycbdcopen philanthropymathew crawfordliam sturgessftxsam bankman-friedeffective altruismwilliam macaskillpeter singerart of problem solvingwill macaskillgiving what we canutilitarianism

