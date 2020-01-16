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Inner Earth Beauty Unveiled During Astronauts' Cave Training | Video
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61 views • January 16, 2020
During the CAVES 2013 mission, astronauts from NASA, ESA and CSA spent two weeks in the dark, cold and serene interior of the Sa Grutta cave in a Supramonte mountain in Sardinia to simulate Mars-like exploration.
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