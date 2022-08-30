FULL SHOW: Trump Demands Election Do-Over After FBI Rig Job Exposed

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While the majority of the Republican Party remains silent on the issue of Zuckerberg admitting he helped the FBI rig an election for Joe Biden, including Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump releases a statement asking for a do-over of the 2020 election. More clues are emerging as to who is really running the Country because everyone knows it’s not Joe Biden. The World Economic Forum agenda to fight climate change is crushing countries all across Europe and the Middle East as energy crises are emerging and violent protests are breaking out. Ashli Babbitt’s mother Micki Witthoeft joins to tell the story of her effort to fight for justice not just for her daughter, but all the January 6th defendants.