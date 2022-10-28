Create New Account
America Still Hasn't Recovered from COVID Lockdowns
Jeff Crouere
Published a month ago

The COVID Nightmare Must Never Happen Again. America Must Never Lockdown our Economy Again. Time to End all COVID Mandates. Republicans Must Investigate Dr. Fauci Upon Taking Control of Congress. China has Still Never Paid a Price for Role in Pandemic. America Must Embrace Freedom, Reject All Unconstitutional Mandates! To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link https://www.crouere.net/donate Your contributions are gratefully accepted! Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis. #jeffcouere, #covid19 #mandates #usalockdowns #pandemicovid19 #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #usanewstoday

