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https://gnews.org/post/p12cj7127
During a live broadcast on July 24th, Miles Guo talked about the replacement of Chapter 11 trustee in his personal bankruptcy case, which is considered of great significance for the West profoundly understand the true nature of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)