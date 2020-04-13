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Hospitals In Moscow Russia running out of beds for COVID19 Patients!? At Full Capacity!!
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Reports in Moscow Russia there are lines of ambulances holding Coronavirus victims waiting to be put in bed!? The Hospitals are saying they are running out of beds for the COVID19 patients & are reaching Full Capacity!?
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