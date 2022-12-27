X22 REPORT Ep. 2957a - Biden/[CB] Inflation Head-Fake, The Economy Is About To Pivot Again

X22 Financial News Ep. 2957a - Dec 26, 2022Biden/[CB] Inflation Head-Fake, The Economy Is About To Pivot Again
The Biden/[CB] narrative is not working, the people are seeing through their agenda. Inflation will begin to pickup and fuel prices will begin to rise. The Omnibus bill is going to add to all of this.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Hit your weight management goals faster with the #1 keto supplement:
--> http://ketowithx22.com <--
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.