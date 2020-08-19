© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mask Wearers are Collaborators Who Could Destroy Us All
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • August 19, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why mask wearing rules are illogical, unscientific and dangerous, and why those who insist on wearing masks are ignorant and are threatening our lives and our future.
For more unbiased information, please visit http:www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support./ Jul 16, 2020
For more unbiased information, please visit http:www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support./ Jul 16, 2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.