RFK Tells Megyn Kelly COVID Jabs May be Causing More Deaths Than They are Averting

Robert F Kennedy, Jr: "The insurance industry is panicked about this because they're seeing a 40% rise in unexplained, excess deaths. And they're occurring in young people in 2022, over 2021. So the number of people who are dying since mass vaccination is much higher than the people who were dying from COVID."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1pvwyj-rfk-tells-megyn-kelly-covid-jabs-may-be-causing-more-deaths-than-they-are-a.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.