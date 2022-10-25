RFK Tells Megyn Kelly COVID Jabs May be Causing More Deaths Than They are Averting

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Robert F Kennedy, Jr: "The insurance industry is panicked about this because they're seeing a 40% rise in unexplained, excess deaths. And they're occurring in young people in 2022, over 2021. So the number of people who are dying since mass vaccination is much higher than the people who were dying from COVID."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1pvwyj-rfk-tells-megyn-kelly-covid-jabs-may-be-causing-more-deaths-than-they-are-a.html