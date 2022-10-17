GOVERNMENTS CONTINUE TO LIE & DENY THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF THE VACCINE

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Governments continue to lie & deny the harmful effects of the COVID-19 vaccine notes Christine Anderson, German Member Of European Parliament, says on Oct 11, 2022.
The full 27-minute press conference, titled "Press Conference After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused To Answer In Front Of European Parliament", is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/10oU4xSo370A/