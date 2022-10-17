GOVERNMENTS CONTINUE TO LIE & DENY THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF THE VACCINE

Governments continue to lie & deny the harmful effects of the COVID-19 vaccine notes Christine Anderson, German Member Of European Parliament, says on Oct 11, 2022.
The full 27-minute press conference, titled "Press Conference After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused To Answer In Front Of European Parliament", is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/10oU4xSo370A/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.