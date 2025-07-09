© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How utterly depraved and disgusting!
⚡️Paid American mercenaries—not soldiers, mercenaries—open fire on Palestinians waiting in line for food.
Unarmed. Hungry.
Just trying to survive.
One of them shouts:
“I think I hit one!”
Another yells back:
“Hell yeah, boys!”
They CHEER.
This is a war crime.
It’s murder.
These men were not under attack.
They were hunting.
Hunting Palestinians like animals.
And laughing about it.
Meanwhile…
Mainstream media is SILENT.
Not a single headline.
Not one apology.
Not a word of outrage.
But if a Palestinian resists?
They’re called “terrorists.”
This is evil.
This is ethnic cleansing.
This is genocide.
And it’s not not just America that is complicit.