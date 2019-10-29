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Stephen Hawking: 'AI could spell end of the human race'
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23 views • October 29, 2019
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Professor Stephen Hawking has told the BBC that artificial intelligence could spell the end for the human race.
In an interview after the launch of a new software system designed to help him communicate more easily, he said there were many benefits to new technology but also some risks.
Professor Stephen Hawking has told the BBC that artificial intelligence could spell the end for the human race.
In an interview after the launch of a new software system designed to help him communicate more easily, he said there were many benefits to new technology but also some risks.
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