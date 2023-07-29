Create New Account
Manipulation of the Media by initiator Obama!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
14 Subscribers
154 views
Published 17 hours ago

Manipulation of the Media by initiator Obama!


THIS IS A PROPHETIC, RELIABLE, AND REVEALING MESSAGE FROM GOD! CONTENT: THE ANTICHRIST OBAMA IS THE ONE WHO GIVES THE ORDERS AND COMMISSIONS THE FALLEN ANGELS TO TWIST THE TRUTH!


Published on April 25, 2014 by Ailyn

Go for more messages  from God deliverd to Gods true endtimeprophet Benjamin Cousijnsen to; wwwevangelicalendtimemachine.com

Keywords
obamarevelationendtimesantichrist obamahel on earthgreat tribulation is at the door now

