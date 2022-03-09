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How to Grow 8 Heads of Lettuce in a Storage Bin - DIY Hydroponic System
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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1048 views • March 09, 2022

This cheap and easy DIY Kratky hydroponic setup works AWESOME, except you will eventually get a little algae growing in the water due to light going through the yellow lid. If that bothers you just cover the lid with something opaque (like aluminum foil) or spray paint it black. Gecko Grow fertilizer is also expensive and hard to get. So, I use Masterblend 4-18-38 Hydroponic Fertilizer, Calcium Nitrate 15.5-0-0, and Epsom Salt. The mixing instructions are on the Masterblend bag. Using the storage bin shown in this video you will use about 8 gallons of water. So, according to the Masterblend calculator (linked below), for growing lettuce you will dissolve 16 grams of Masterblend, 8 grams of Epsom Salt, and 16 grams of Calcium Nitrate into your water - in that order. The results shown at the end of this video are very similar to the results I have been consistently getting for months on end. Monster lettuce! But, do your own research before spending your own hard earned money. I can't suggest a particular grow light since the $70 panel 5,000 K, 18,000 lm white LED full spectrum ones I use are no longer sold. That said, you don't need to spend a fortune on lights.


To learn more about grow lights watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX-TI_ANHlI

To learn more about Kratky hydroponics and how it works check out these videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dyoIiNyvNI&list=PLybqm8xnXIgP_WZ9pEWzLpqbfFRcPlfVp

Masterblend Hydroponic Fertilizer Calculator: https://www.tool-rank.com/tool-blog/editorial/masterblend-hydroponic-fertilizer-calculator-for-any-container-size-201610071988/

Gecko Grow: https://geckogrow.ca/

Gecko Grow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puT9hElkxuc


Keywords
diygardensurvivalhomehydroponicslettucekratkygecko grow
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