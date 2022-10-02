Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Humanity Ready For Elon Musk's AI Optimus?
33 views
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Regardless of what you think of Elon Musk, how do you see technology will evolve into our future? "I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness to make sure it continues into the future." - Elon Musk. Is this not natural intelligence? Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB Learn more: https://nita.one/advanced & https://nita.one/summit #elonmusk #elonmuskmotivation #elonmuskcasestudy #elonmuskquotes #artificialintelligence #ai #optimus #tesla #technology #science elon musk optimus robot artificial intelligence consciousness tesla dangers problems dangerous elon musk robot

Keywords
technologyconsciousnesstechelon muskmuskelon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket