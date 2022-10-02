Is Humanity Ready For Elon Musk's AI Optimus?

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Regardless of what you think of Elon Musk, how do you see technology will evolve into our future? "I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness to make sure it continues into the future." - Elon Musk. Is this not natural intelligence? Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB Learn more: https://nita.one/advanced & https://nita.one/summit #elonmusk #elonmuskmotivation #elonmuskcasestudy #elonmuskquotes #artificialintelligence #ai #optimus #tesla #technology #science elon musk optimus robot artificial intelligence consciousness tesla dangers problems dangerous elon musk robot