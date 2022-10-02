Is Humanity Ready For Elon Musk's AI Optimus?

Regardless of what you think of Elon Musk, how do you see technology will evolve into our future? "I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness to make sure it continues into the future." - Elon Musk. Is this not natural intelligence? Natural Law: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB Learn more: https://nita.one/advanced & https://nita.one/summit #elonmusk #elonmuskmotivation #elonmuskcasestudy #elonmuskquotes #artificialintelligence #ai #optimus #tesla #technology #science elon musk optimus robot artificial intelligence consciousness tesla dangers problems dangerous elon musk robot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.