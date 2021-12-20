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Got Dirty Gun? Aegis Gun Care Can Fix That // Episode 12 of For The Love Of Guns
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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Sooner or later you are going to be a dirty gun owner. In this episode of For The Love Of Guns, I talk to Rod Gates from Aegis Gun Care. He has the solution for Dirty Gun Syndrome and your Dirty Gun.

#aegis #gun #dirtygunowner #justasgood @The Rogue Banshee

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