BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Night of Vengeance: Ukraine Pays with Ruins for Kiev’s Lust for Glory
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 1 day ago

Night Of Vengeance: Ukraine Pays With Ruins For Kyiv’s Lust For Glory

The night of June 6 saw one of the most massive strike exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides launching extensive aerial assaults targeting military, industrial, and energy infrastructure. Russian air defenses reported intercepting and destroying 174 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including Moscow and Crimea. Additionally, three Ukrainian Neptune-MD anti-ship missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

An explosion was reported near the airport in Bryansk. A fire broke out at the fuel depot near the airfield of the Russian strategic aviation in Engels. According to local reports, a fire was seen near the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region. Ukrainian drones attacked the Progress plant in Michurinsk, located 345 km from the Ukrainian border.

However, no Ukrainian strike can be compared to the scale of the Russian night attack, which is largely assessed as revenge to Kyiv’s recent provocations. Kyiv was waiting for the strikes but failed to repel them. Russian forces launched a large-scale devastating offensive against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, military-industrial sites, and logistics networks. Military factories, airfields, air defense facilities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine across the country were struck.

According to the Ukrainian military, in total, 407 UAVs, 6 Iskander-M and 2 Iskander-K missiles, 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile were launched. The Ukrainian air defense allegedly managed to intercept 406 targets. But Kyiv’s reports can rarely be trusted, and the devastating damage suffered last night reveal these lies.

Kyiv was a primary focus, with the city covered with fires. The Patriot system was fiercely resisting, but it was destroyed. Numerous explosions rocked the capital. Last night, for the first time since winter, Russia inflicted massive defeats on Ukrainian energy facilities. Among other targets, gas stations, substations and paticulary railway communications were disabled, the largest CHPP-5 and Darnitskaya CHPP-4, the Bolshevik factory were struck.

Aalmost all other regions, including the Western Ternopil, Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernihiv, also faced strikes, with reports of fires at industrial facilities and disruptions to critical infrastructure. Reports suggested a missile strike on the Motor repair plant, a facility crucial for maintaining Ukrainian military equipment.

The scale of the Russian strikes suppose that this could be the long-awaited retaliation for Kyiv’s terrorist attacks and the Spiderweb operation. The scale of the Russian offensive suggests a coordinated effort to degrade Ukraine’s logistical and industrial capacity, though the intensity of the strikes, while substantial, does not necessarily indicate strategic revenge. Taking into account Russia’s military potential, today’s strike may only be the beginning of a series of daily devastating attacks on the remains of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-pays-with-ruins-for-kyiv-lust-for-glory/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy