Gerard Rennick Party barbecue Sunday 27 April 2025

Two People First Party candidates held a barbecue today (27 April 2025) to meet with as many volunteers as possible and to iron out details for the final week of voting. It was a good meet and the rain held off. Well done to Ursula van Bree for the electorate of Scullin and Ali Antoniou for the electorate of McEwen.