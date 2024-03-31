Footage from Deir al-Balah, where a series of Strikes Hit near the Al-Aqsa Hospital. A refugee camp was situated in the medical facility's courtyard - part 2

The Palestinian media is actively sharing footage from Deir al-Balah, where a series of strikes hit near the Al-Aqsa hospital. A refugee camp was situated in the medical facility's courtyard, and several projectiles landed near the journalists' tents.
As per the latest information, four individuals were killed and at least 17 others were injured. Hamas has accused Israeli troops of targeting civilians and urged international organizations and nations to intervene to halt the hostilities in the enclave.
Israeli media have cast doubt on the IDF's involvement in the attacks on Al-Aqsa hospital. According to one account, civilian casualties resulted from a botched missile launch by militants. It is even suggested that at least one in every ten rockets fired towards Israel lands in the Gaza Strip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.