Footage from Deir al-Balah, where a series of Strikes Hit near the Al-Aqsa Hospital. A refugee camp was situated in the medical facility's courtyard - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Palestinian media is actively sharing footage from Deir al-Balah, where a series of strikes hit near the Al-Aqsa hospital. A refugee camp was situated in the medical facility's courtyard, and several projectiles landed near the journalists' tents.


As per the latest information, four individuals were killed and at least 17 others were injured. Hamas has accused Israeli troops of targeting civilians and urged international organizations and nations to intervene to halt the hostilities in the enclave.


Israeli media have cast doubt on the IDF's involvement in the attacks on Al-Aqsa hospital. According to one account, civilian casualties resulted from a botched missile launch by militants. It is even suggested that at least one in every ten rockets fired towards Israel lands in the Gaza Strip. 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

