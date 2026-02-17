Probe into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch - ‘We want to know what happened’ - Congresswoman, Melanie Stansbury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘We want to know what happened’: Congresswoman hails probe into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch
The New Mexico State Legislature has passed legislation to convene a commission to investigate Epstein's crimes in NM, including at his Zorro Ranch, says Rep. Melanie Stansbury.
She reminds that:
🔴 The property was held by Epstein until his death in 2019 and was sold in 2023 to a limited liability company
🔴 Zorro Ranch was bought in 2023 by billionaire Texas businessman and former state senator - Donald Huffines
🔴 Huffines used an LLC as a shell company to purchase that property through his wife
🔴 His son is serving as a high-level political appointee in the Trump administration
“We don't know if these ties mean anything, but what we do know is his property is a property in which multiple [Epstein] survivors have reported abuse,” she emphasizes.
The congresswoman also points to allegations that two foreign women who were trafficked to New Mexico were “killed during a sex act and potentially buried on the property.”
“We want to know what happened on this ranch,” says Stansbury.