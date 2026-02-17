Probe into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch - ‘We want to know what happened’ - Congresswoman, Melanie Stansbury

‘We want to know what happened’: Congresswoman hails probe into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

The New Mexico State Legislature has passed legislation to convene a commission to investigate Epstein's crimes in NM, including at his Zorro Ranch, says Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

She reminds that:

🔴 The property was held by Epstein until his death in 2019 and was sold in 2023 to a limited liability company

🔴 Zorro Ranch was bought in 2023 by billionaire Texas businessman and former state senator - Donald Huffines

🔴 Huffines used an LLC as a shell company to purchase that property through his wife

🔴 His son is serving as a high-level political appointee in the Trump administration

“We don't know if these ties mean anything, but what we do know is his property is a property in which multiple [Epstein] survivors have reported abuse,” she emphasizes.

The congresswoman also points to allegations that two foreign women who were trafficked to New Mexico were “killed during a sex act and potentially buried on the property.”

“We want to know what happened on this ranch,” says Stansbury.