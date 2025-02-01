BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11-Year-Olds Put on Notice in Nebraska (One Minute Version)
163 views • 3 months ago

In Nebraska, where the corn grows tall, we're raising the stakes for kids too! Introducing LB 556, where 11-year-olds can now be prosecuted as adults. Championed by Governor Jim Pillen, who looks like he just woke up from a nap, and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who once hid during riots but now chases after kids with candy. Here, we focus on juvenile justice while giving a free pass to adult criminals, especially if they're illegal aliens. It's the Wild West of law enforcement, where we're tough on toddlers but soft on serious crime. Nebraska's new motto: "Why rehabilitate when you can incarcerate?" Kids, welcome to the justice system where your playground is now a courtroom!
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
