Silent Pastors Equal Generational Death
22 views • 10 months ago
- Careening toward Civil War.
- Both narratives utterly demonize the other side. Warroom.org's cold opens contrast exceptionally well with Bannon's guests and commentary illustrating the existential divide.
- In this war, we are missing and entire phalanx of Majors, Colonels, and Brigadiers -- the Black Robed Regiment is utterly MIA.
- Anti-White Propaganda
- Our theology is bad; this is more important than our morality.
- Civil War plus Nuclear War
- Generational Death (because the churches are silent). We must march into battle at the risk of our life -- this is our minimal duty. The greatest opportunity is right in front of you if you'll take it. Who is the enemy? John 8:44, Rev 2:9, Rev 3:9, 1 Thes 2:14-16, the book of Acts. If you are a Pastor, that enemy should hate you. Silence equals death for the next generation.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com
