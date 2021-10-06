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2-WEEK-OLD BREASTFEEDING BABY BOY DIES 8 DAYS AFTER MOTHER GETS VACCINE
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70 views • October 06, 2021
Source: Fat News. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Vaccine or virus?. DUMBS, TV mind control, Whistleblowers, CERN, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
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