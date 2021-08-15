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Agenda 21 Club Of Rome
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130 views • August 15, 2021
Copy and pasted from original upload Scenery on the Road to Tyranny = Free Range Slave. Uploaded Sept 18 2020: The Club of Rome was created in 1968 by the Morgenthau Group, its original purpose was to create a New World Order by the year 2000. The Club of Rome has an hidden agenda to divide the entire world into ten regions or kingdoms.
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