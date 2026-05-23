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⚠️Flotilla activist describes sexual assault by Israeli soldiers aboard 'torture boat'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚠️ Flotilla activist describes sexual assault by Israeli soldiers aboard 'torture boat'

Meriem Hadjal, a humanitarian flotilla activist detained after Israel's boarding in international waters, gave a firsthand account of what happened inside a black container on the vessel Israeli forces used for processing detainees.

💬 "I was subjected to sexual harassment. There were 3 soldiers in this container… one of them started touching my chest. Then I was hit with heavy deafening slaps on the head. The groping continued."

She said fellow activists were forced face-down on the ground with their pants removed.

This comes as a UN Human Rights Office report, a New York Times investigation, and Palestinian prisoner testimony have all documented systematic sexual violence by Israeli forces — in Gaza, in detention facilities, and now on international waters.

Adding:

'Hamas fulfilled 99.99% of its obligations. Israel fulfilled zero' — senior Hamas negotiator

Basem Naim told Drop Site News that Hamas handed over all prisoners, including bodies, and honored every commitment under the October ceasefire.

What it got in return: continuous bombardment, a blocked Rafah crossing, zero reconstruction materials, and an expanding yellow line.

🔴 Rafah remains sealed — no cement, no caravans, no glass, nothing has entered Gaza for reconstruction

🔴 883 Palestinians killed during the ceasefire period — Naim: "What they are doing now is not less than a war"

🔴 Israel assassinated Qassam commander Al-Haddad during the ceasefire — Hamas says it complicated but has not ended negotiations

🔴 Netanyahu's decision to renew the assault depends on Washington's green light, not the talks: "If they want to do it, they will not wait for the results of the negotiations"

"It's not only one party that has to be disarmed while the other can continue to attack. Any security measures have to be mutual."


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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