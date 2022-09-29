NORD STREAM PIPELINES HIT WITH EXPLOSIVE - Tucker Carlson (sub -esp)

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Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the possibility of sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Español:LOS OLEODUCTOS DE NORD STREAM SON ATACADOS CON EXPLOSIVOS:
¿Puede empezar una guerra nuclear?
El presentador de Fox News, Tucker Carlson, reacciona a la posibilidad de sabotaje de los oleoductos Nord Stream en "Tucker Carlson Tonight".
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