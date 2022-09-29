Create New Account
NORD STREAM PIPELINES HIT WITH EXPLOSIVE - Tucker Carlson (sub -esp)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the possibility of sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'


Español:LOS OLEODUCTOS DE NORD STREAM SON ATACADOS CON EXPLOSIVOS:

¿Puede empezar una guerra nuclear?

El presentador de Fox News, Tucker Carlson, reacciona a la posibilidad de sabotaje de los oleoductos Nord Stream en "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

