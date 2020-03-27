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It’s “War”, “Worse Than 9/11”: Yes, But Not in the Way They’re Telling You
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63 views • March 27, 2020
It’s “war”, but not how they’re telling you. War on Terror was against a “tactic”, War on Drugs, a war against chemicals. They’ve all been a war on you and the Constitution. The War Against Pandemics will be a war against your very life.
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