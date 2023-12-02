Create New Account
Speaker Johnson: Biden Impeachment Inquiry Is A Necessary Step
Speaker Johnson: Biden Impeachment Inquiry Is A Necessary Step


Mike Johnson: "It's become a necessary step. Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule of law team. We have to do it very methodically."

white houseccpimpeachment inquirybiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

