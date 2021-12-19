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MrTruthBomb: ‘Patel Patriot’s DEVOLUTION’ The Series Vol 1 (Part 1-3) [17.12.2021]
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71 views • December 19, 2021
The Devolution series outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.
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230 views Dec 17, 2021
MrTruthBomb
487 subscribers
https://youtu.be/q3VlimcltTQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMPZhk0K7T5VXYzuK5SgHFQ
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download and share to your own channels etc
230 views Dec 17, 2021
MrTruthBomb
487 subscribers
https://youtu.be/q3VlimcltTQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMPZhk0K7T5VXYzuK5SgHFQ
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