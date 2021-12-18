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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1734 - Melissa Hamilton - Conley pleads guilty
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40 views • December 18, 2021
Conley, a felon who was released in July, walked into Crossroads Counseling and attacked Melissa. He raped her, before stabbing her 73 times, then fleeing out the back door of the business. Melissa’s naked body was found the next morning in a back office.
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