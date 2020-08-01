GDP Crash! V-Shaped Recovery or ‘Greater’ Depression? Who's To Blame?

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The economic bad news hit hard this week with the GDP crashing 33% in the second quarter. The tyrannical lockdowns have produced the steepest economic collapse since 1947. The fallout from Americans sacrificing their liberties to government power is overwhelming. With suicides, drug overdoses, a doubling in domestic violence, and tens of millions unemployed, two things should come to everyone's mind: "Look what they've done!" and "Americans should never sacrifice their liberties again!"