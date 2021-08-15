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America's Frontline Doctors Summit Sessions – COVID-19 Vaccines & Autopsy – Ryan Cole MD
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161 views • August 15, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole presents actual scientific data in the form of autopsy tissue slides of people who died from the vaccines. He then explains what this evidence means to those considering getting the COVID-19 shots. This is an example of the diligent work being done by those doctors and researchers who are committed to scientific integrity. Why are we not seeing this kind of science coming out of the CDC, FDA, or Dr. Fauci?
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