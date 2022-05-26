Uh Oh - New AP Poll Shows Americans Souring On Ukraine Aid

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
A new AP poll released this week shows for the first time that Americans are souring on "Putin's price hike" as a cost of propping up Ukraine in its war with Russia. Six and seven dollar a gallon gas plus raging inflation have brought the cost of an interventionist foreign policy home to the US and Americans are not happy. Also today, Zelensky's top aide has some colorful words for Ukraine's western sponsors. And...are you ready for Monkeypox? It's the "latest thing."