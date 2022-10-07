Experts Say the Chinese Communist Regime Does Not Have a Clear Roadmap for Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tk67f59
10/06/2022 The news outlets cited a survey from 64 leading analysts by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), saying that Beijing does not have a concrete plan into action to achieve peaceful unification with the island. The center attributes the result to