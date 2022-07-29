Student Loan Crisis: It Couldn't Have Happened Without The Fed

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published July 29, 2022
When government claims that it's going to make something (anything) "more affordable" or "more accessible" ... watch out! Their attempt to tilt the tables in a certain direction always backfires. It ends up ultimately hurting those who they intended to help. There are countless examples, but on today's program, we discuss how the government (and Fed) created the student loan mess.