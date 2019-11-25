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11252019 Chinese Nuclear Submarine Explodes Underwater
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102 views • November 25, 2019
11252019 Chinese Nuclear Submarine Explodes Underwater
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
A Chinese Type-093 (Shang-class) nuclear attack submarine exploded underwater Wednesday afternoon in what appears to be an accident in the hotly disputed South China Sea, according to a Pentagon source speaking under promise of anonymity.
source -
http://beforeitsnews.com/china/2019/11/chinese-nuclear-submarine-explodes-underwater-2458275.htm
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
A Chinese Type-093 (Shang-class) nuclear attack submarine exploded underwater Wednesday afternoon in what appears to be an accident in the hotly disputed South China Sea, according to a Pentagon source speaking under promise of anonymity.
source -
http://beforeitsnews.com/china/2019/11/chinese-nuclear-submarine-explodes-underwater-2458275.htm
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