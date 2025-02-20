Washington DC Housing Market Crash. Thousands Selling Homes, Leaving The City. DOGE Federal Layoffs

Washington DC housing market plummets as DOGE lays off thousands of federal workers. Home prices in Washington, DC, have plummeted since the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency began discussing layoffs.





Since Donald Trump took office, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has fired thousands of federal workers in a push to reduce spending.





In the wake of those layoffs, droves of former federal employees have packed up their bags and put their homes on the market, causing the average listing price to sink, The Kobeissi Letter (TKL) reported.





In November, the median home in the nation's capital was worth $699,000, according to Redfin.





By February, the median home value dropped 20 percent, bringing the price down to $560,000.





TKL found there are now nearly 8,000 homes listed for sale in the Washington, DC metro area, and almost half of them have been put on the market in the last 30 days.





There has also been a surge in new listings of homes over $1 million. According to TKL, there are 525 listings worth $1 million and 44 listings worth $5 million, suggesting DOGE layoffs could affect people in high-profile jobs.





Redfin agents in Washington, DC, reported that return-to-office mandates and uncertainty for federal workers have caused a listing surge.





'I recently worked with a couple who bought their dream home with me a few years ago, but now they're considering listing because they want to be closer to public transportation,' said Stuart Naranch, a Redfin Premier agent in Washington, D.C.





'They both work for the government and want a more convenient commute because they'll need to return to in-person work soon.'





Jo Chavez, a Redfin Premier agent in Kansas City, Missouri said, 'Since the inauguration, I've met with a few people, including one federal government employee, who are selling specifically because of anticipated return-to-office orders.





'I also spoke to a client who was looking to sell and upgrade to a larger home, but he canceled those plans because he's worried about losing his job due to restructuring of government jobs.'





On Friday, Trump and Musk fired over 9,500 workers who handled everything from managing federal lands to caring for military veterans. Workers at the Departments of Interior, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture and Health and Human Services had their employment terminated in a drive that so far has largely - but not exclusively - targeted probationary employees in their first year on the job who have fewer employment protections. The firings are in addition to the roughly 75,000 workers who have taken a buyout that Trump and Musk have offered to get them to leave voluntarily, according to the White House.





In addition to the job reductions, Trump and Musk have tried to gut civil-service protections for career employees, frozen most U.S. foreign aid and attempted to shutter some government agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau CFPB entirely.





Real estate market crash fears in Washington DC as netizens claim 1,000s selling homes, leaving city | Grok answers. Multiple netizens are reporting a massive rise in people listing their homes for sale in the Washington, DC area. Read on to know what Grok thinks of it.





Several social media users have claimed that there are fears of an impending real estate market crash in Washington DC. Sharing images of houses listed in the area, they pointed out that residents are packing up their belongings and leaving the city en masse.

Several social media users have claimed that there are fears of an impending real estate market crash in Washington DC. Sharing images of houses listed in the area, they pointed out that residents are packing up their belongings and leaving the city en masse.

Washington, DC may be heading for a real estate market crash, according to several netizens who claimed a spike in listings of houses in recent days. One X user claimed that more than 4,271 houses were put up for sale in just the last 14 days in Washington, DC. "The rats are running away," the user said.





