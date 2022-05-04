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Fact#12: Who was First Lady Dolley Madison?
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21 views • May 04, 2022
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Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
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FACT #12: Who was First Lady Dolley Madison?
Dolley Madison became First Lady in 1809 when her husband James Madison took office as the third President of the United States. Dolley was prepared for her new role, as she served as a stand-in first lady for former president and bachelor Thomas Jefferson.
Dolley held weekly receptions for anyone who wanted to come. Her willingness to entertain peasants bothered some elitists, with a Massachusetts Senator complaining that she mixed “all classes of people…greasy boots and silk stockings.”
Dolley became a style icon of the day. She was known for her imported clothes and turbans that women began copying.
She shied away from political statements, but was nevertheless an important part of Madison’s administration. She befriended his allies and enemies, making sure to mend and maintain a roster of key relationships - something that helped him win his second term.
When her husband was inaugurated, the Commander of the Washington Navy Yard asked Dolley to sponsor a dance and dinner. Her attendance at this event marks the first inaugural ball - a tradition that continues to this day.
She was stubborn and not about to let the British destroy the people’s house in the War of 1812. As the White House was burning to the ground, she was running around trying to save important documents and art. In fact, she refused to leave unless the giant portrait of George Washington could be taken down and carried out with her
Dolley was immensely popular during and after her tenure as First Lady. After leaving office she was awarded an honorary seat in Congress and she was invited to be the first private citizen to issue a telegraph.
She died at the age of 81. President Zachary Taylor and his entire administration attended her funeral. He referred to her as First Lady in his eulogy- coining a term that would forever be associated with presidential spouses.
REFERENCES:
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Dolley-Madison
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=4
https://www.history.com/topics/first-ladies/dolley-madison
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
FACT #12: Who was First Lady Dolley Madison?
Dolley Madison became First Lady in 1809 when her husband James Madison took office as the third President of the United States. Dolley was prepared for her new role, as she served as a stand-in first lady for former president and bachelor Thomas Jefferson.
Dolley held weekly receptions for anyone who wanted to come. Her willingness to entertain peasants bothered some elitists, with a Massachusetts Senator complaining that she mixed “all classes of people…greasy boots and silk stockings.”
Dolley became a style icon of the day. She was known for her imported clothes and turbans that women began copying.
She shied away from political statements, but was nevertheless an important part of Madison’s administration. She befriended his allies and enemies, making sure to mend and maintain a roster of key relationships - something that helped him win his second term.
When her husband was inaugurated, the Commander of the Washington Navy Yard asked Dolley to sponsor a dance and dinner. Her attendance at this event marks the first inaugural ball - a tradition that continues to this day.
She was stubborn and not about to let the British destroy the people’s house in the War of 1812. As the White House was burning to the ground, she was running around trying to save important documents and art. In fact, she refused to leave unless the giant portrait of George Washington could be taken down and carried out with her
Dolley was immensely popular during and after her tenure as First Lady. After leaving office she was awarded an honorary seat in Congress and she was invited to be the first private citizen to issue a telegraph.
She died at the age of 81. President Zachary Taylor and his entire administration attended her funeral. He referred to her as First Lady in his eulogy- coining a term that would forever be associated with presidential spouses.
REFERENCES:
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Dolley-Madison
http://www.firstladies.org/biographies/firstladies.aspx?biography=4
https://www.history.com/topics/first-ladies/dolley-madison
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