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ESPN fires Paul Pierce, he posted video smoking a blunt, half-naked women twerking, looked fun, wife
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191 views • April 09, 2021
#Pierce #ESPN #Fired #Twerk #Women #Smoking #Wife
NBA analyst Paul Pierce has been fired by ESPN after he posted an Instagram Live video of himself surrounded by scantily-clad women, seemingly smoking a joint.
Pierce, 43, a married father-of-three, tweeted cryptically on Monday: 'I can't lose even when I lose I'm winning.'
The news of his firing was first reported by Barrett Sports Media.
Pierce, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, had worked for the network since his retirement in 2017, including being a part of the 'NBA Countdown' pregame show.
He posted an Instagram video on Friday night that showed him playing poker and smoking with scantily clad dancers performing in the background.
Pierce, the MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, addressed his future on Twitter, posting: 'Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.'
Nicknamed The Truth - a moniker given to him by Shaquille O'Neal, who told a reporter in 2001: 'My name is Shaquille O'Neal and Paul Pierce is the motherf****** truth. Quote me on that and don't take nothing out. I knew he could play, but I didn't know he could play like this. Paul Pierce is The Truth'.
Pierce started and ended his career as a Celtic.
He spent his first 15 years with the team, winning the 2008 NBA title and being named to 10 All-Star teams.
Only John Havlicek played more season with the Celtics, who retired Pierce's No. 36 jersey.
Pierce ended as the Celtics' all-time leaders in three-point field goals (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583), and his 24,021 career points trails only Havlicek.
He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, spent 2014-15 with Washington and played his final two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Pierce re-signed with Boston in 2017 so he could retire as a Celtic.
He is a first-time nominee for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2021.
NBA analyst Paul Pierce has been fired by ESPN after he posted an Instagram Live video of himself surrounded by scantily-clad women, seemingly smoking a joint.
Pierce, 43, a married father-of-three, tweeted cryptically on Monday: 'I can't lose even when I lose I'm winning.'
The news of his firing was first reported by Barrett Sports Media.
Pierce, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, had worked for the network since his retirement in 2017, including being a part of the 'NBA Countdown' pregame show.
He posted an Instagram video on Friday night that showed him playing poker and smoking with scantily clad dancers performing in the background.
Pierce, the MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, addressed his future on Twitter, posting: 'Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.'
Nicknamed The Truth - a moniker given to him by Shaquille O'Neal, who told a reporter in 2001: 'My name is Shaquille O'Neal and Paul Pierce is the motherf****** truth. Quote me on that and don't take nothing out. I knew he could play, but I didn't know he could play like this. Paul Pierce is The Truth'.
Pierce started and ended his career as a Celtic.
He spent his first 15 years with the team, winning the 2008 NBA title and being named to 10 All-Star teams.
Only John Havlicek played more season with the Celtics, who retired Pierce's No. 36 jersey.
Pierce ended as the Celtics' all-time leaders in three-point field goals (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583), and his 24,021 career points trails only Havlicek.
He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, spent 2014-15 with Washington and played his final two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Pierce re-signed with Boston in 2017 so he could retire as a Celtic.
He is a first-time nominee for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2021.
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