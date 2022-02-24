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Why Eat CARNIVORE? Dr. Saladino's Book in Summary
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71 views • February 24, 2022
“The majority of the disease and illness we experience today is autoimmune and inflammatory in nature, and I believe that by focusing on nutrient-rich animal foods while avoiding the toxins found in plants that trigger these processes, we will swiftly return to our ancestral birthright of radical health and vitality.”
In this video, I am reading to you my highlights of Dr. Paul Saladino’s “The Carnivore Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health by Returning to Our Ancestral Diet”
Pick up your copy here: https://carnivoremd.com/my-book/
DOWNLOAD the MP3 here (BIB 22):
Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/bibmp3
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In this video, I am reading to you my highlights of Dr. Paul Saladino’s “The Carnivore Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health by Returning to Our Ancestral Diet”
Pick up your copy here: https://carnivoremd.com/my-book/
DOWNLOAD the MP3 here (BIB 22):
Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/bibmp3
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
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