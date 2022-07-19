ICYMI - AGENDA 2030 RED ALERT 🚨

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AGENDA 2030 RED ALERT 🚨 WEF and UN sign agreement to accelerate Agenda 2030
United Nations announces Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres have signed an agreement to 'accelerate' Agenda 2030
SOURCE: UNITE AMERICA May 2022