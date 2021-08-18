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Local Health Leaders Say Third Dose Plans Mirror Previous Plans
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90 views • August 18, 2021
This jab business just never ends . . . first we are told get the jab and things will go back to normal . . . now it seems that wasn't enough and the peoples will be expected to get booster shots to . . . . someone will be making a ton of money on these things!!
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