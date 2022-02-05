© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vax Mandate "Pressure" at Work? How 5th Circuit OSHA Decision Applies to Everything
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 05, 2022
If you are being COERCED by your employer to get vaxed, this video is for
you. You have to watch to the end of the video to get to the heart
of the matter. And, there are TWO summaries for BOTH you and
your employer to better understand what this means for the
employee-employer relationship. Spoken in very clear and easy to
understand language so every American needs to KNOW this information.
When the 5th Circuit Court ruled that the vax mandate to be
enforced by OSHA was a broad over-reach of their powers as
an agency, the corporate media did not break down and explain
how the court arrived at it's decision. There is more to this court
decision than just OSHA over-reach. This means that the overall
mandate is NOT ENFORCEABLE.
If you present this information to your employer and ask them to review
this (along with their attorney); it is very likely they will "see the light"
because the mandate itself is like a "one-size-fits-all-sledgehammer" where
a fine scalpel is more appropriate. The good-news take-away is that
the mandate has so many in-consistancies in it that it will be "shot down"
in many future court decisions.
If you think there are a lot of "ambulancechaser" lawyers out there,
just wait until to lawsuits fly on these mandates.
Employees who were COERCED to get the vax will have a field day because
COERCION is a Felony... plain and simple. Especially coercion is even more
insidious when "informed consent" is violated. In the case of the so-called
"vaccines", there are no ingredient lists in the vaccine as there normally would
be, so by definition, you CANNOT consent to ANYTHING that you do not
know what is inside it. And the doctors and nurses are in violation of informed consent also, in that they are promoting and administering so-called "vaccines" when they themselves do NOT know the contents of the injection material.
Could this be WHY the FDA is trying to get the ingredients listing of the so-called Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Moderna, and J&J "vaccine" SEALED for 55 (and more recently 75) YEARS ?
Presentation By Dr. David Martin
you. You have to watch to the end of the video to get to the heart
of the matter. And, there are TWO summaries for BOTH you and
your employer to better understand what this means for the
employee-employer relationship. Spoken in very clear and easy to
understand language so every American needs to KNOW this information.
When the 5th Circuit Court ruled that the vax mandate to be
enforced by OSHA was a broad over-reach of their powers as
an agency, the corporate media did not break down and explain
how the court arrived at it's decision. There is more to this court
decision than just OSHA over-reach. This means that the overall
mandate is NOT ENFORCEABLE.
If you present this information to your employer and ask them to review
this (along with their attorney); it is very likely they will "see the light"
because the mandate itself is like a "one-size-fits-all-sledgehammer" where
a fine scalpel is more appropriate. The good-news take-away is that
the mandate has so many in-consistancies in it that it will be "shot down"
in many future court decisions.
If you think there are a lot of "ambulancechaser" lawyers out there,
just wait until to lawsuits fly on these mandates.
Employees who were COERCED to get the vax will have a field day because
COERCION is a Felony... plain and simple. Especially coercion is even more
insidious when "informed consent" is violated. In the case of the so-called
"vaccines", there are no ingredient lists in the vaccine as there normally would
be, so by definition, you CANNOT consent to ANYTHING that you do not
know what is inside it. And the doctors and nurses are in violation of informed consent also, in that they are promoting and administering so-called "vaccines" when they themselves do NOT know the contents of the injection material.
Could this be WHY the FDA is trying to get the ingredients listing of the so-called Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Moderna, and J&J "vaccine" SEALED for 55 (and more recently 75) YEARS ?
Presentation By Dr. David Martin
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.