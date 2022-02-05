Vax Mandate "Pressure" at Work? How 5th Circuit OSHA Decision Applies to Everything

If you are being COERCED by your employer to get vaxed, this video is for

you. You have to watch to the end of the video to get to the heart

of the matter. And, there are TWO summaries for BOTH you and

your employer to better understand what this means for the

employee-employer relationship. Spoken in very clear and easy to

understand language so every American needs to KNOW this information.



When the 5th Circuit Court ruled that the vax mandate to be

enforced by OSHA was a broad over-reach of their powers as

an agency, the corporate media did not break down and explain

how the court arrived at it's decision. There is more to this court

decision than just OSHA over-reach. This means that the overall

mandate is NOT ENFORCEABLE.



If you present this information to your employer and ask them to review

this (along with their attorney); it is very likely they will "see the light"

because the mandate itself is like a "one-size-fits-all-sledgehammer" where

a fine scalpel is more appropriate. The good-news take-away is that

the mandate has so many in-consistancies in it that it will be "shot down"

in many future court decisions.



If you think there are a lot of "ambulancechaser" lawyers out there,

just wait until to lawsuits fly on these mandates.

Employees who were COERCED to get the vax will have a field day because

COERCION is a Felony... plain and simple. Especially coercion is even more

insidious when "informed consent" is violated. In the case of the so-called

"vaccines", there are no ingredient lists in the vaccine as there normally would

be, so by definition, you CANNOT consent to ANYTHING that you do not

know what is inside it. And the doctors and nurses are in violation of informed consent also, in that they are promoting and administering so-called "vaccines" when they themselves do NOT know the contents of the injection material.



Could this be WHY the FDA is trying to get the ingredients listing of the so-called Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Moderna, and J&J "vaccine" SEALED for 55 (and more recently 75) YEARS ?

Presentation By Dr. David Martin