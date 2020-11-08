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Pedro Kuit: Dutch Corona Measures Are A Crime Against Humanity & All About Power & Money
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44 views • November 08, 2020
Pedro Kuit has initiated an Extra Parliamentary Investigation Committee with expert witnesses against the authoritarian Covid-19 measures taken by the Dutch government, which he believes are all about power and money, and amount to a crime against humanity. He has modeled his committee on the successful inquiry initiated by Germans against their government, and this is being replicated and spread to other countries. If the government doesn't cease it's unscientific and undemocratic measures, he will take them to the highest court. Examples of witness testimony include how PCR tests are being fraudulently used for Covid-19 testing as they produce false-positives. YouTube blocked his channel from livestreaming so he had to set up his own costly website to livestream the proceedings.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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Website
Website https://bpoc2020.nl
About the Extra Parliamentary Investigation Committee
BPOC 2020 is investigating the measures taken by the government in the context of Covid 19, the corona virus, by hearing witnesses.
The committee includes experts such as doctors, scientists, lawyers and professors, who focus on the following question:
"Why have restrictive measures been imposed in our country since March 15, 2020 because of Covid19, are these measures effective and are the imposed measures in proportion to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus?"
The hearings are public, filmed and streamed. An official report is made of the hearings. Following the hearings, a final report with findings and conclusions is drawn up and presented to the House of Representatives.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Website
Website https://bpoc2020.nl
About the Extra Parliamentary Investigation Committee
BPOC 2020 is investigating the measures taken by the government in the context of Covid 19, the corona virus, by hearing witnesses.
The committee includes experts such as doctors, scientists, lawyers and professors, who focus on the following question:
"Why have restrictive measures been imposed in our country since March 15, 2020 because of Covid19, are these measures effective and are the imposed measures in proportion to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus?"
The hearings are public, filmed and streamed. An official report is made of the hearings. Following the hearings, a final report with findings and conclusions is drawn up and presented to the House of Representatives.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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